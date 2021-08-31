Our Valued Clients
Full-Time Position
On-The-Job Training
Industry-Standard Certifications
We Employ Veterans
Are You Ready to Apply?
Learn More About Alliance
Here’s What You’ll Learn
With over 200,000 successfully completed environmental jobs thus far and over 100 years of combined experience in removal and remediation procedures, Alliance Environmental is the go-to contractor for small and large abatement jobs across California, Arizona, and Nevada.
Competitive Benefits
As a Alliance Field Intern, you’ll benefit from the financial strength and resources of a national company with all the benefits & upward potential that comes with that.
Room to Grow
We value employee hard work and productivity. Employees have the opportunity to grow within the company. Working at Alliance Environmental Group is a stable job that can turn into a rewarding career. 90% of managerial positions are filled by internal candidates. If you choose, working toward a career with Alliance Environmental Group is something we greatly want to help you achieve.
Medical
After 60 days of employment, employees qualify for health insurance either HMO, PPO or HSA. Employees have the option of a flexible spending account to use towards health insurance costs.
Dental & Vision
We offer competitive dental (DDMO, PPO) and vision insurance after 60 days of employment.
Health Benefits
Alliance Environmental Group values the importance of our employee’s well-being. We offer company-paid basic life insurance. Employees could also look at the option of supplemental life and disability insurance.
401K Plan
Our employees qualify for a 401k plan after completing one year of service. The company offers a 20% company match.
Sick Leave
We understand the need for time off due to ill-health. We provide 24 hours of sick leave.
We value employee hard work and productivity. Employees have the opportunity to grow within the company. Working at Alliance Environmental Group is a stable job that can turn into a rewarding career. 90% of managerial positions are filled by internal candidates. If you choose, working toward a career with Alliance Environmental Group is something we greatly want to help you achieve.
Employee Spotlight
Elena Fernandez
Call Center Manager
I’ve had the pleasure of working at Alliance Environmental Group, LLC for 15 years. I started as the Receptionist and worked my way up to Call Center Manager. It’s been my privilege working side by side with the company’s Owners, Sales, and Marketing Teams. I have grown and learned so much about this industry over the years. One of my greatest achievements is training and developing new hires. I have met some great coworkers along the way that I now call friends. I’m always willing to learn and take on new challenges especially, from our newest acquisitions such as Airtek, Seacliff, Mintie, and now Coast Environmental. What brings me the most joy and satisfaction about the company is assisting customers and resolving their abatement of hazardous issues.
I went to Citrus College and studied Finance and Communication.
In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my Grandson, Children, Husband, and Friends. BBQing on the weekends, spending most of my time hiking, traveling from state to state, and going to the beach.
David Schwarz
Sr. Field Superintendent
David Schwarz was the first foreman who started with Joe and Jeff McLean, Owners of Alliance, when the company was founded in November 1995. David has grown personally and professionally with Alliance. Years after being a Foreman he was promoted to Senior Foreman around the year 2000. Then, was promoted to Field Superintendent in 2004, and he now holds the title of Sr. Field Superintendent for the Azusa/Los Angeles Branch. He performs an outstanding job!
David enjoys being with the family and has become a Grand-Daddy for about 2 yrs. ago, he enjoys being around his little Grand-daughter tremendously. David is looking to retire from Alliance.
Congratulations David for your almost 26th. Anniversary Year with Alliance!!!
