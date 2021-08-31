I’ve had the pleasure of working at Alliance Environmental Group, LLC for 15 years. I started as the Receptionist and worked my way up to Call Center Manager. It’s been my privilege working side by side with the company’s Owners, Sales, and Marketing Teams. I have grown and learned so much about this industry over the years. One of my greatest achievements is training and developing new hires. I have met some great coworkers along the way that I now call friends. I’m always willing to learn and take on new challenges especially, from our newest acquisitions such as Airtek, Seacliff, Mintie, and now Coast Environmental. What brings me the most joy and satisfaction about the company is assisting customers and resolving their abatement of hazardous issues.

I went to Citrus College and studied Finance and Communication.

In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my Grandson, Children, Husband, and Friends. BBQing on the weekends, spending most of my time hiking, traveling from state to state, and going to the beach.