Full-Time Position
On-The-Job Training
Industry-Standard Certifications
We Employ Veterans

With over 200,000 successfully completed environmental jobs thus far and over 100 years of combined experience in removal and remediation procedures, Alliance Environmental is the go-to contractor for small and large abatement jobs across California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Alliance Team Heat
Environmental Services
Demolition Services
Biohazard/ Trauma Cleanup
Competitive Benefits

As a Alliance Field Intern, you’ll benefit from the financial strength and resources of a national company with all the benefits & upward potential that comes with that.

Room to Grow

We value employee hard work and productivity. Employees have the opportunity to grow within the company. Working at Alliance Environmental Group is a stable job that can turn into a rewarding career. 90% of managerial positions are filled by internal candidates. If you choose, working toward a career with Alliance Environmental Group is something we greatly want to help you achieve.

Medical

After 60 days of employment, employees qualify for health insurance either HMO, PPO or HSA. Employees have the option of a flexible spending account to use towards health insurance costs.

Dental & Vision

We offer competitive dental (DDMO, PPO) and vision insurance after 60 days of employment.

Health Benefits

Alliance Environmental Group values the importance of our employee’s well-being. We offer company-paid basic life insurance. Employees could also look at the option of supplemental life and disability insurance.

401K Plan

Our employees qualify for a 401k plan after completing one year of service. The company offers a 20% company match.

Sick Leave

We understand the need for time off due to ill-health. We provide 24 hours of sick leave.

Employee Spotlight

See what employees say about what makes Alliance Environmental a great workplace.

elenafernandez
Elena Fernandez
Call Center Manager

I’ve had the pleasure of working at Alliance Environmental Group, LLC for 15 years. I started as the Receptionist and worked my way up to Call Center Manager. It’s been my privilege working side by side with the company’s Owners, Sales, and Marketing Teams. I have grown and learned so much about this industry over the years. One of my greatest achievements is training and developing new hires. I have met some great coworkers along the way that I now call friends. I’m always willing to learn and take on new challenges especially, from our newest acquisitions such as Airtek, Seacliff, Mintie, and now Coast Environmental. What brings me the most joy and satisfaction about the company is assisting customers and resolving their abatement of hazardous issues.

I went to Citrus College and studied Finance and Communication.

In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my Grandson, Children, Husband, and Friends. BBQing on the weekends, spending most of my time hiking, traveling from state to state, and going to the beach.

davidschwarz
David Schwarz
Sr. Field Superintendent

David Schwarz was the first foreman who started with Joe and Jeff McLean, Owners of Alliance, when the company was founded in November 1995. David has grown personally and professionally with Alliance. Years after being a Foreman he was promoted to Senior Foreman around the year 2000. Then, was promoted to Field Superintendent in 2004, and he now holds the title of Sr. Field Superintendent for the Azusa/Los Angeles Branch. He performs an outstanding job!

David enjoys being with the family and has become a Grand-Daddy for about 2 yrs. ago, he enjoys being around his little Grand-daughter tremendously. David is looking to retire from Alliance.

Congratulations David for your almost 26th. Anniversary Year with Alliance!!!

Our Job Listings
Think you might be the right fit to join our team? Simply find the position you’re interested in, click on the job title, and you can apply right here on the site. Or for a full list of available positions, please send an email to Mary Guerrero.
All Locations
Alliance: Sales Estimator (Full Time)
Pay Rate: Please contact us
We are looking for Sales Estimators in San Jose & Santa Rosa Fairfield Area to join our amazing company. As a Sales Estimator, you will market, promote and develop new business accounts in the Construction/Abatement/Remediation Industry.
View Listing
Alliance: Insulation Installers (Full Time)
Pay Rate: Please contact us
We are looking for individuals ready to build a career in our service areas of demolition, asbestos, lead paint and mold remediation, bed bug eradication, air duct & hood cleaning, and trauma cleanup.
View Listing
Alliance: Abatement Workers
Pay Rate: Please contact us
We are looking for individuals ready to build a career in our service areas of demolition, asbestos, lead paint and mold remediation, bed bug eradication, air duct & hood cleaning, and trauma cleanup.
View Listing
Alliance: Supervisor/Foreman
Pay Rate: Please contact us
Responsibilities entail the direct supervision of crew(s), project and site supervision, and maintenance of the removal of hazardous material. Responsible for the daily functions of proper abatement in accordance with OSHA, AQMD, and other regulatory agencies.
View Listing
Hear From Our Customers

